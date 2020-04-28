Más de 300 redes y organizaciones internacionales y nacionales entre las que se encuentra Ecologistas en Acción han firmado una carta dirigida a la OMC y los ministros de comercio de todos los países, a los que instan a paralizar las negociaciones comerciales en curso mientras dure la crisis provocada por la COVID-19, a dejar en suspenso las normas comerciales que dificultan la lucha contra la pandemia y a ocuparse de garantizar el acceso a los suministros médicos necesarios.

Las organizaciones firmantes consideran necesario repensar de raíz el tipo de normas que se negocian en los acuerdos comerciales, incluyendo las que alientan los monopolios, reducen el acceso asequible a todas las formas de suministros médicos y ponen en riesgo la vida de las personas en todos los países del mundo.

Mientras tanto, en plena crisis sanitaria global, el Comisario de Comercio de la Unión Europea y la Secretaría de Estado de Comercio han anunciado la conclusión de las negociaciones del nuevo acuerdo comercial entre la UE y México. El tratado, una «actualización» del acuerdo ya vigente desde 2000, incluye un capítulo de protección de inversiones que otorga a las empresas transnacionales el derecho exclusivo de desafiar las decisiones democráticas de los Estados mediante el sistema ISDS, basado en tribunales de arbitraje privados.

Organizaciones de la sociedad civil europea han expresado su preocupación por este nuevo tratado, que previsiblemente profundizará los impactos negativos de la actividad de las empresas transnacionales sobre los derechos humanos, el medio ambiente y la salud de las comunidades locales en México.

27 de abril, 2020

Estimados miembros de la Organización Mundial del Comercio:

Un nuevo coronavirus ha provocado una pandemia de COVID-19 que se ha propagado por casi todos los países. Actualmente se predice que afectará a millones de personas y provocará cientos de miles de muertes. La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) les ha pedido a los gobiernos que adopten un enfoque que ponga todos los medios del gobierno y la sociedad para encarar esta pandemia y que centren su atención en controlar la COVID-19.

Muchos gobiernos nacionales y sub-nacionales ya lo están haciendo. Los gobiernos están trabajando para lidiar con los aspectos sanitarios, incluida la escasez de suministros médicos, medicamentos, y de trabajadores de la salud, y se están preparando para un impacto económico mundial que será más severo que la crisis financiera mundial de 2008. A los funcionarios del gobierno se los está derivando a trabajar en la pandemia y varios negociadores y tomadores de decisiones clave ya han caído enfermos por el coronavirus.

Los países no tienen personal y recursos suficientes para lidiar ni siquiera con los aspectos sanitarios de la pandemia. Estas presiones son especialmente intensas para los países en desarrollo. En todo el mundo los gobiernos se enfrentan a la escasez de kits de análisis y otros suministros médicos esenciales, como equipamiento de protección personal incluidas máscaras, respiradores, vacunas y medicamentos. Aún se están desarrollando y realizando ensayos clínicos de las posibles vacunas y medicamentos para tratar el COVID-19, y no está claro si la propiedad intelectual será un obstáculo para su abastecimiento, acceso y asequibilidad debido a las obligaciones aplicables actualmente en el marco del acuerdo de la Organización Mundial del Comercio (OMC) sobre los Aspectos de los Derechos de Propiedad Intelectual relacionados con el Comercio (ADPIC) y en los tratados de libre comercio.

Dada esta prioridad clara y urgente, nos sorprende y alarma que algunas de las negociaciones comerciales aún sigan su curso en la OMC, así como a nivel bilateral y regional, mediante el uso de tecnologías virtuales. Para muchos países en desarrollo y países menos adelantados no es viable participar dada la brecha digital y la necesidad de enfocar todos los recursos gubernamentales en esta emergencia de salud pública. Además, los países tampoco deberían destinar sus recursos a negociar normas para un mundo que será inimaginablemente diferente cuando la pandemia se aplaque.

La primera y única prioridad de los negociadores comerciales en este momento debe ser eliminar todos los obstáculos, entre ellos las normas relativas a la propiedad intelectual incluidas en los acuerdos vigentes, que obstaculizan el acceso oportuno y asequible a suministros médicos tales como medicamentos, dispositivos, diagnósticos y vacunas que salvan vidas, así como la potestad de los gobiernos de adoptar todas las medidas necesarias para encarar esta crisis.

La imposición de sanciones unilaterales que impiden a los países obtener suministros médicos esenciales tiene que cesar.

Instamos a los Miembros de la OMC a que garanticen que todos los países dispongan de las flexibilidades para dejar a un lado las normas comerciales que limitan su capacidad para resolver la pandemia, sin temor de represalias, y que suspendan otras negociaciones y actividades que desvían su energía y recursos de tal meta.

También les instamos a que reconozcan que la pandemia del COVID-19 requiere repensar de raíz el tipo de normas que se negocian en los acuerdos comerciales, incluidas aquellas que alientan los monopolios y reducen el acceso asequible a todas las formas de suministros médicos y ponen en riesgo la vida de las personas en todos los países del mundo.

Atentamente,

Signatarios al 20 de abril de 2020:

Organizaciones regionales e internacionales:

1 ActionAid International ActionAid is a global movement of people fighting for women’s rights, social and tax justice, gender-responsive public services, land rights, agroecology, climate change and to end poverty.

2 African Center for Tax and Governance Tax policy research-oriented organisation that promotes equitable taxation through policy-oriented research. The firm also offers advisory services to revenue authorities and ministries of finance on tax policy.

3 All Win Network In consultative ECOSOC status and one of the founding members of the Commons Cluster of the UN NGO MG. Promote values in all fields that serve the well being of all people and Nature.

4 Alliance of Health Workers Regional

5 Amigos de la Tierra América Latina y el Caribe -ATALC Articula a los grupos miembro presentes en 14 países de la región y establecido alianzas estratégicas de mediano y largo plazo con movimientos sociales latinoamericanos. ATALC basa su trabajo en una perspectiva donde la justicia ambiental, social, económica y de género están interconectadas y se retroalimentan entre sí.

6 Arab Forum for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Regional Disability Right Organization

7 Arab NGO Network for Development (ANND) Working in 14 Arab Countries

8 Asia Pacific Forum on Women, Law & Development (APWLD) Leading network of feminist organisations and individual activists in Asia Pacific. 248 members representing groups of diverse women from 27 countries in Asia Pacific. Over the past 32 years, APWLD has actively worked towards advancing women’s human rights and development justice.

9 Asia Pacific Research Network (APRN) APRN was established to develop cooperation among alternative research centres of NGOs and social movements that work on current development issues affecting the people across the region.

10 Association of World Citizens Foster world citizens values through articles on prominent world citizens throughout the ages and through hands on citizens diplomacy

11 Banana Link Advocating and accompanying a transition of the global banana sector to ecologically sustainable and socio-economically fair production and trade

12 BRICS Feminist Watch Engaged in critical feminist analyses to promote ecologically, economically and socially sustainable development in the BRICS countries in order to challenge mainstream and dominant economic development models towards being more inclusive, sustainable, and just.

13 Caribbean Assoc. for Feminist Research & Action Regional Organización sindical internacional que agrupa a los trabajadores estatales de las hermanas naciones de América Latina, siendo encargada de fijar y ejecutar a nivel latinoamericano, la política global y coordinada de la promoción de los trabajadores estatales.

15 Columban Missionaries International missionary organization within the Catholic Church, ministering in 18 countries

16 Confederación Sindical de trabajadores/as de las Américas (CSA) La CSA es la expresión regional de la Confederación Sindical Internacional y afilia a 55 millones de trabajadores/as afiliados a 48 organizaciones nacionales de 24 países

17 Development Alternatives with Women for a New Era (DAWN) DAWN is a global South feminist network that works towards gender, economic, and ecological justice.

18 Disabled People’s International

19 Diverse Voices and Action (DIVA) for Equality One of the few publicly led Pacific LGBTQI organisations based in Suva, Fiji since 2011.. This grassroots led south feminist collective and networks works in intersectional and interlinkage frames ways for universal human rights, for social, economic, ecological and climate justice. DIVA convene several coalitions and is part of global networks including Women’s Major group, WGC on UNFCCC, and others.

20 Dynamique des Organisations de la Société Civile d’Afrique Francophone (OSCAF) Sa mission est de créer un consensus et une voix francophones proactives sur les enjeux de politiques économiques liés au Commerce international, à l’Investissement, à la Responsabilité Sociétale des entreprises et à l’Efficacité de l’aide et du développement (CIRSE) afin d’exercer une influence positive sur les orientations en matière de développement en Afrique.

21 EANNASO Regional network of AIDSand Health Service Organization in Eastern Africa and working across Anglophone Africa

22 Eastern Himalayan Network on Climate Change Network of CSO in Chana, Myanmar, India and Bangladesh. We work on Climate Change and on the rights of indigenous people to obtain water, food, land, forest, natural resources etc.

23 Education International World’s largest, most representative global, sectoral organisation of unions that represents organisations of teachers and other education employees with more than 32.5 million trade union members in 384 organisations in 178 countries and territories.

24 ESAFF – Eastern and Southern Africa Small Scale farmers Forum ESAFF is a network of 2.1 million small scale farmers. The network with its head office in Tanzania has members in 16 countries of Eastern and Southern Africa.

25 FEMNET – African Women’s Development and Communication Network PanAfrican feminist membership organisation with more than 800 members across 45 African countries.

26 Focus on the Global South Regional think tank that combines policy research, advocacy, activism and grassroots capacity building in order to generate critical analysis and encourage debates on national and international policies related to corporate-led globalisation, neo-liberalism and democracy. It is based in Asia with offices in Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines and India

27 Friends of the Earth Europe Largest grassroots environmental network in Europe, uniting more than 30 national organisations with thousands of local groups.

28 Friends of the Earth International Friends of the Earth International is the largest grassroots environmental justice federation in the world with over million members in 73 countries. We resist corporate globalisation and demand climate justice.

29 Global Alliance for Tax Justice (GATJ) Movement of hundreds of civil society organisations and activists, including trade unions, united in campaigning for greater transparency, democratic oversight and redistribution of wealth in national and global tax systems. With regional networks in Africa, Latin America, Asia-Australia, North America and Europe.

30 Global Policy Forum Global Policy Forum is an independent policy watchdog that monitors the work of the United Nations and scrutinizes global policymaking. We promote accountability and citizen participation in decisions on peace and security, social justice and sustainable development.

31 GRAIN GRAIN is a small international NGO supporting the struggle for food sovereignty

32 Greenpeace Independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment, and to promote peace with over 3 million supporters and offices in more than 50 countries and do not accept donations from governments, the EU, businesses or political parties.

33 Groupe de recherche et d’initiative pour la liberation de l’ afrique (GRILA) Fondée en 1984. Contribue à l’émergence et à la consolidation du développement autocentré en Afrique et à la solidarité internationale qu’il requiert.

34 Hakimadini Rights-based organization working in the mining sector; which advocates for more equitable mineral wealth management. Operates in about 10 regions in national and international policy spaces.

35 IBON International IBON International cooperate mainly with social movements and civil society constituencies in all regions of the world, especially in the global South building consensus on development issues through engagement in international processes. IBON International is in special consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC).

36 Institute for Agriculture & Trade Policy (IATP) Civil society organization based in Minneapolis US with offices in Washington D.C., Hallowell- US and Berlin- Germany. We work locally and globally at the intersection of policy and practice to ensure fair and sustainable food, farm and trade systems.

37 Institute for Planetary Syntheisis The Institute for Planetary Synthesis is dedicated to spiritual and organizational global unity and also works for the implementation of the SDGs

38 Institute for Social Democracy ISD works on Conflict Analysis and Peace Building work in South Asia. We practice and promote concept of Composite Heritage as an entry point for peace building in society. We reach out to people through our publications, workshops and direct interaction with communities affected by conflicts.

39 Internacional de Servicios Públicos, paises andinos Federación Sindical Internacional que representa a los trabajadores del Estado y de los Servicios Públicos en los países andinos.

40 International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) Represents 207 million workers in 163 countries and territories and has 331 national affiliates. The primary mission is the promotion and defence of workers’ rights and interests, through international cooperation between trade unions, global campaigning and advocacy within the major global institutions.

41 International Transport Workers’ Federation – ITF Democratic, affiliate-led federation recognised as the world’s leading transport authority for workers. We fight passionately to improve working lives, connecting nearly 700 trade unions from 150 countries that may otherwise be isolated and helping their members to secure rights, equality and justice. We are the voice for nearly 20 million working men and women across the world.

42 International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers’ Associations (IUF) The IUF is an international federation of trade unions composed of 421 affiliated trade unions in 128 countries representing over 10 million workers.

43 International Women’s Rights Action Watch Asia Pacific (IWRAW Asia Pacific) Feminist organisation committed to the full realisation of women’s human rights through the pursuit of equality. We act to disrupt structures, systems and institutions that violate women’s human rights, and we engage in movement building that amplifies women’s voices and activism to create alternative political narratives and spaces.

44 Lumiere Synergie pour le Developpement LSD is monitoring the African Development Bank at policy and operational levels to ensure it is more transparent and accountable to the African People.

45 Masifundise/WFFP Group of NGOs and community based social movements active in the smallscale fisheries sector on the continent of Africa. Masifundise/WFFP in member of the World Forum of Fisher People which is allied to the International Planning Committee for Food Sovereignty.

46 Médecins Sans Frontières Access Campaign International, independent, medical humanitarian organisation. The work is rooted in MSF’s medical operations and supports people in their projects and facilitate people from getting the treatment they need to stay alive and healthy. They advocate for effective drugs, tests and vaccines that are available, affordable, suited to the people and adapted to the places where they live.

47 Medical Mission Sisters International

48 Missionary Society of St. Columban International society of priests and lay missionaries in 16 countries. Economic Justice is one of our priority issues of concern.

49 Moana Nui Action Alliance Pacific regional trade and globalization campaigner.

50 New South Wales Teachers Federation The NSW Teachers Union – affiliate of Australian Education Union

51 Oxfam International Oxfam is a global movement of people, working together to end the injustice of poverty by trackling the inequality that keeps people poor. OXFAM seeks to save, protect and rebuild lives when disaster strikes.

52 Pacific Network on Globalisation (PANG) The Pacific Network on Globalisation (PANG) is a regional watchdog promoting Pacific peoples’ right to be self-determining and ikonomik justice.

53 Peoples Health Movement This is a network of civil society organisations and people’s movements with networks in about 80 countries, working for health rights and health equity. Secretariat is currently in India.

54 Public Services International (PSI) Public Services International is a Global Union Federation of more than 700 trade unions representing 30 million workers in 154 countries. PSI brings their voices to the UN, ILO, WHO and other regional and global organisations. PSI defends trade union and workers’ rights and fight for universal access to quality public service

55 Red de Género y Comercio -América Latina Red de mujeres que trabajan por el empoderamiento económico de las mujeres y por políticas comerciales que contribuyan al desarrollo sostenible.

56 Red Latinoamericana Mujeres Transformando la Economía – REMTE La REMTE se constituyó en 1997, articula organizaciones de 10 países. Su objetivo es contribuir a la apropiación crítica de la economía por parte de las mujeres en clave feminista. Impulsa ideas, debates, acciones e iniciativas políticas que promuevan economías para la vida como alternativa al neoliberalismo y al capitalismo.

57 Regions Refocus Cultivates the building blocks for progressive and feminist economic policy by convene strategic policy dialogues that bring together civil society and policy actors, generate and publish heterodox analysis to reshape mainstream policy thinking,coordinate advocacy engagements and build coalitions for long-term mobilization.

58 Réseau Foi & Justice Afrique Europe antennne France Association constituée de religieuses et religieux qui ont des communautés dans tous les pays d’Afrique et à Madagascar.

Engagée dans des actions de plaidoyer contre les causes des injustices subies par l’Afrique du fait des pays occidentaux

59 RIPESS-Intercontinental Network for the Promotion of Social Solidarity Economy Global network of continental networks committed to the promotion of Social Solidarity Economy, the importance of the globalization of solidarity, and the ability to build and strengthen an economy that places people and planet at the centre of its activities.

60 Seattle to Brussels Network

61 Sisters of Charity Federation Faith-based coalition working in 27 countries.

62 Social Watch Social Watch is a network of civil society coalitions in over 50 countries monitoring their governments compliance with international commitments, in particular the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

63 Society for International Development (SID) SID is an international network founded in 1957 to promote participative, pluralistic and sustainable development. SID strengthens collective empowerment, facilitates dialogue and knowledge-sharing on people-centered development strategies, and promotes policy change towards inclusiveness, equity and sustainability.

64 Society of Catholic Medical Missionaries Third World Network Independent non-profit international policy research and advocacy organisation involved in issues related to development, developing countries and North-South affairs. Its mission is to bring a greater articulation of the needs and rights of peoples in the South, a fair distribution of world resources, and forms of development which are ecologically sustainable and fulfill human needs.

65 Third World Network TWN-AFRICA Organisation panafricaine de recherche et de plaidoyer qui œuvre en faveur de l’équité économique et sociale au sein de l’Afrique et d’une place équitable pour l’Afrique dans l’ordre mondial. Leur participation aux actions aux côtés de la PASCIB aussi et depuis l’accord de Cotonou en 2000 nous suivons les négociations et agissons contre la signature forcée des APE .

66 Transnational Institute (TNI) International activist think tank which serves progressive social movements. Trade and investment has been an area of expertise and activism for more than two decades.

68 UNI Global Union UNI Global Union is the global union federation for workers in the services industries, with members in more than 150 countries.

69 UNICOM It is the federation of commerce workers of the Mercosur

70 Union Aid Abroad-APHEDA Global justice organisation of the Australian union movement, working in the Asia-Pacific, Middle Eat and southern Africa. www.apheda.org.au

Organizaciones nacionales:

72 Cooperation for Peace and Development (CPD) Afghanistan

73 Amigos de la Tierra Argentina Argentina

74 Fundación Vía Libre Argentina

75 IMT-UNTREF Argentina

76 Instituto de Estudios Sobre Estado y Participación IDEP-ATE Argentina

77 Unión del Personal Civil de la Nación (UPCN) Argentina

78 ActionAid Australia Australia

79 AID/WATCH Australia

80 Australian Arts Trust Australia

81 Australian Council of Trade Unions Australia

82 Australian Education Union Australia

83 Australian Fair Trade and Investment Network (AFTINET) Australia

84 Australian Manufacturing Workers Union NSW Branch Australia

85 Catholics in Coalition for Justice and Peace Australia

86 Combined Retired Members Association (CRUMA) Australia

87 Community and Public Sector Union (SPSF) Australia

88 Data Stream Pty Limited Australia

89 Gene Ethics Australia

90 GetUp Australia

91 Grail Women for Justice Australia

92 International Grail Justice in Trade Agreements Network Australia

93 Jubilee Australia Australia

94 Maritime Union of Australia, Victoria Branch Australia

95 Missionary Society of St Columban Australia

96 NSW Nurses & Midwives’ Association Australia

97 Philippines Australia Solidarity Association Australia

98 Public Health Association of Australia Australia

99 SEARCH Foundation Australia

100 Society of Presentation Sisters of Australia and PNG Australia

101 United Workers Union Australia

102 Anders Handeln Austria

103 Attac Austria Austria

104 Center for Encounter and Active Non-Violence Austria

105 ÖBV-Via Campesina Austria Austria

106 Bahrain Transparency Society Bahrain

107 Awaj foundation Bangladesh

108 COAST Trust Bangladesh

109 Food Security Network (KHANI), Bangladesh Bangladesh

110 ISDE Bangladesh Bangladesh

111 Participatory Research Action Network- PRAN Bangladesh

112 Women Development Program Bangladesh

113 11.11.11, Belgium Belgium

114 CETRI – Centre tricontinental Belgium

115 Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO) Belgium

116 REJEB Benin

117 Social Watch Bénin Benin

118 Fundación InternetBolivia.org Bolivia

119 Reacción Climática Bolivia

120 Solidarité Bosnie Bosnia

121 Gestos Brazil

122 Jubileu Sul Brazil Brazil

123 Rede Brasileira Pela Integração dos Povos (REBRIP) Brazil

124 RESOCIDE Burkina Faso

125 DUKINGIRE ISI YACU Burundi

126 Jeudis de Cotonou Cameroon

127 Council of Canadians/Conseil des Canadiens Canada

128 Northumberland Chapter of the Council of Canadians Canada

129 Associação Comercial Agrícola Industrial e de Serviços de Santiago (ACAISA) Cape Verde

130 Groupe d’Etudes et de Recherche sur la Démocratie et le Développement Economique et Social (GERDDES) Central African Republic

131 TCHAPE, Tchad Agir Pour l’Environnement Chad

132 Fundación Constituyente XXI Chile

133 Plataforma Chile Mejor sin Tratados de Libre Comercio Chile

134 CENSAT Amigos de la Tierra Colombia Colombia

135 Observatorio de victimas Colombia

136 Sindicato de trabajadores de acuavalle Colombia

137 Asociación Nacional de Profesionales en Enfermería A.N.P.E. Costa Rica

138 Ekumenická akademie (Ecumenical Academy) Czech Republic

139 1999 Dominican Republic

140 Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos Dominican Republic

141 Acción Ecológica Ecuador

142 Centro de Documentación en Derechos Humanos «Segundo Montes Mozo SJ» (CSMM) Ecuador

143 FEDAEPS Ecuador

144 Red Ecuador Decide Mejor sin TLC Ecuador

145 CESTA FOE El Salvador El Salvador

146 New Wind Association Finland

147 ActionAid France France

148 Aitec France

149 Amis de la Terre France France

150 Attac France France

151 Bio consom’acteurs France

152 Collectif stop tafta France

153 Comité pour l’abolition des dettes illégitimes France (CADTM) France

154 Commerce Equitable France France

155 Confédération paysanne France

156 Coordination EAU bien commun France France

157 France Nature Environnement France

158 Notre Affaire à Tous France

159 Réseau Foi & Justice Afrique Europe antennne France France

160 reseau ROOSEVELT.IDF France

161 SOL, Alternatives Agroécologiques et Solidaires France

162 Bread for the World, Germany Germany

163 PowerShift e.V. Germany

164 SALAM SHALOM Arbeitskreis Palästina-Israel e.V. München Germany

165 Alliance for Development Ghana

166 The Centre for the Advancement of Marginalized Persons Ghana

167 Naturefriends Greece Greece

168 PAPDA Haiti

169 ATTAC Hungary Hungary

170 Action for Women and Child Advancement (AWCA) India

171 All India Drug Action Network India

172 Ansar-un-Nissa India

173 Association For Promotion Sustainable Development India

174 Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) India

175 Food Sovereignty Alliance , India India

176 Indian Social Action Forum India

177 INITIATIVE FOR HEALTH & EQUITY IN SOCIETY India

178 IT for Change India

179 Nivedita Foundation Trust India

180 Research Foundation for Science Technology and Ecology India

181 United NGOs Mission Manipur India

182 Indonesia for Global Justice (IGJ) Indonesia

183 Iraqi Al-Amal Association Iraq

184 Climate Change Ireland Ireland

185 Fís Nua Ireland

186 Keep Ireland Fracking Free Ireland

187 Fairwatch Italy

188 Stop TTIP/CETA Italia Campaign Italy

189 Tripla Difesa Onlus Internazional No Violence Italy

190 Jamaica Association of Local Government Officers Jamaica

191 Jamaica Civil Service Association Jamaica

192 Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions Jamaica

193 Globalization Watch Hiroshima Japan

194 Pacific Asia Resource Center(PARC) Japan

195 People’s Action against TPP Japan

196 Kenya Freedom From Hunger Council Kenya

197 Kenya Human Rights Commission Kenya

198 Lebanese Union of Persons with Physical Disabilities Lebanon

199 Policy Analysis and Research Institute of Lesotho (PARIL) Lesotho

200 CELL Luxembourg

201 Badan Bertindak Selamatkan Industri Padi dan Beras (Padi Rescue) Malaysia

202 Consumers’ Association of Penang Malaysia

203 Malaysian Women’s Action on Tobacco Control & Health (MyWATCH) Malaysia

204 Positive Malaysian Treatment Access & Advocacy Group (MTAAG+) Malaysia

205 Sahabat Alam Malaysia (Friends of the Earth Malaysia) Malaysia

206 Sustainable Development Network Malaysia Malaysia

207 Treat Every Environment Special Malaysia

208 IAS (Initiative agricole au sahel Mali

209 espace associatif Marocco

210 Le Réseau Euromed maroc Marocco

211 Government Services Employees Association Mauritius

212 Asociación Nacional de Industriales de Transformación (ANIT) Mexico

213 DECA, EQUIPO PUEBLO Mexico

214 Equidad de Género: Ciudadanía, Trabajo y Familia Mexico

215 Fundación Mexicana para la Planeación Familiara, AC MEXFAM Mexico

216 Iniciativas para El Desarrollo de la Mujer Oaxaqueña AC (IDEMO) Mexico

217 GEFONT-Nepal Nepal

218 Rural Area Development Programme (RADP) Nepal

219 Youth For Environment Education And Development Foundation (YFEED Foundation) Nepal

220 Both ENDS Netherlands

221 De Groenen Netherlands

222 Handel Anders! coalitie Netherlands

223 Platform Aarde Boer Consument Netherlands

224 Vrijschrift Netherlands

225 Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) New Zealand

226 Campaign Against Foreign Control of Aotearoa New Zealand

227 Doctors For Healthy Trade New Zealand

228 FIRST Union New Zealand

229 Its Our Future New Zealand

230 New Zealand Council of Trade Unions New Zealand

231 New Zealand Public Service Association New Zealand

232 Public Health Association NZ New Zealand

233 Tax Justice Aotearoa New Zealand New Zealand

234 CAFSO-WRAG for Development Nigeria

235 Civil Society Coalition on Sustainable Development Nigeria

236 NIGERIA PRIVATE SECTOR ALLIANCE (NiPSA) Nigeria

237 Attac Norway Norway

238 Norwegian Trade Campaign, Norway Norway

239 Spire Norway

240 Dharti Development Foundation Pakistan

241 JPIC team of the Columban missionaries in Pakistan Pakistan

242 NOOR PAKISTAN Pakistan

243 Roots for Equity Pakistan

244 Roots for Equity Pakistan

245 Sukaar Welfare Organization Pakistan

246 Palestinian non governmental organizations network yes Palestine

247 Centre du Commerce International pour le Développement (CECIDE) Papua New Guinea

248 PNG YOUTH ALLIANCE ON HIV/AIDS Papua New Guinea

249 Decidamos Paraguay

250 Central Unitaria de Trabajadores del Perú, CUT PERÚ Peru

251 Center for Trade Union and Human Rights (CTUHR) Philippines

252 Ecumenical Institute for Labor Education and Research (EILER) Philippines

253 Karapatan Alliance Philippines Philippines

254 Legal Rights and Natural Resources Center-Kasama sa Kalikasan/FoE Phils. Philippines

255 Ranao Women and Children Resource Center, Inc. (RWCRC) Philippines

256 Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisang Manggagawa (SENTRO) Philippines

257 TROCA-Plataforma por um Comércio Internacional Justo Portugal

258 Africaine de Recherche et de Coopération Pour l’Appui au Développement Endogène ARCADE Senegal

259 Ongd AFRICANDO Senegal

260 African Futures Institute South Africa

261 SEATINI South Africa South Africa

262 People’s Health Institute South Korea

263 WDF(IEO) South Korea

264 Alternativa Republicana Spain

265 ATTAC España Spain

266 Campanya Catalunya No als Tractats de Comerç i Inversió Spain

267 Campaña No a los Tratados de Comercio e Inversión Spain

268 Ecologistas en Acción Spain

269 Entrepueblos/Entrepobles/Entrepobos/Herriarte Spain

270 Solidaridad Internacional Andalucia Spain

271 Unión Latina de Economía Política de la Información, la Comunicación y la Cultura (ULEPICC) Spain

272 Unión Sindical Obrera (USO) Spain

273 Movement for Land and Agricultural Reform (MONLAR) Sri Lanka

274 ADETRA Switzerland

275 Association for Proper Internet Governance Switzerland

276 Center for Socio-Eco-Nomic Development (CSEND) Switzerland

277 Nord Sud XXI Switzerland

278 Solidarité Suisse-Guinée Switzerland

279 Humanitaire Plus (Togo) Togo

280 Forum Tunisien pour les Droits Economiques et Sociaux Tunisia

281 Observatoire Tunisien de l’Economie Tunisia

282 Alofa Tuvalu Tuvalu

283 Southern and Eastern Africa Trade, Information and Negotiations Institute SEATINI- Uganda Uganda

284 Global Justice Now, UK United Kingdom

285 Just Treatment United Kingdom

286 Keep Our NHS Public United Kingdom

287 War on Want United Kingdom

288 Women’s Budget Group United Kingdom

289 Citizens Trade Campaign United States

290 Columban Center for Advocacy and Outreach United States

291 Institute for Policy Studies, Global Economy Project United States

292 National Family Farm Coalition United States

293 Public Citizen United States

294 The Oakland Institute United States

295 REDES-Amigos de la Tierra (FoE) Uruguay Uruguay

296 Vanuatu Human Rights Coalition Vanuatu

297 Asoc. cooperativa eps textil m ribas Venezuela

298 Coalición de tendencias Clasista (CTC-VZLA) Venezuela