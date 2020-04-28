Más de 300 redes y organizaciones internacionales y nacionales entre las que se encuentra Ecologistas en Acción han firmado una carta dirigida a la OMC y los ministros de comercio de todos los países, a los que instan a paralizar las negociaciones comerciales en curso mientras dure la crisis provocada por la COVID-19, a dejar en suspenso las normas comerciales que dificultan la lucha contra la pandemia y a ocuparse de garantizar el acceso a los suministros médicos necesarios.
Las organizaciones firmantes consideran necesario repensar de raíz el tipo de normas que se negocian en los acuerdos comerciales, incluyendo las que alientan los monopolios, reducen el acceso asequible a todas las formas de suministros médicos y ponen en riesgo la vida de las personas en todos los países del mundo.
Mientras tanto, en plena crisis sanitaria global, el Comisario de Comercio de la Unión Europea y la Secretaría de Estado de Comercio han anunciado la conclusión de las negociaciones del nuevo acuerdo comercial entre la UE y México. El tratado, una «actualización» del acuerdo ya vigente desde 2000, incluye un capítulo de protección de inversiones que otorga a las empresas transnacionales el derecho exclusivo de desafiar las decisiones democráticas de los Estados mediante el sistema ISDS, basado en tribunales de arbitraje privados.
Organizaciones de la sociedad civil europea han expresado su preocupación por este nuevo tratado, que previsiblemente profundizará los impactos negativos de la actividad de las empresas transnacionales sobre los derechos humanos, el medio ambiente y la salud de las comunidades locales en México.
Estimados miembros de la Organización Mundial del Comercio:
Un nuevo coronavirus ha provocado una pandemia de COVID-19 que se ha propagado por casi todos los países. Actualmente se predice que afectará a millones de personas y provocará cientos de miles de muertes. La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) les ha pedido a los gobiernos que adopten un enfoque que ponga todos los medios del gobierno y la sociedad para encarar esta pandemia y que centren su atención en controlar la COVID-19.
Muchos gobiernos nacionales y sub-nacionales ya lo están haciendo. Los gobiernos están trabajando para lidiar con los aspectos sanitarios, incluida la escasez de suministros médicos, medicamentos, y de trabajadores de la salud, y se están preparando para un impacto económico mundial que será más severo que la crisis financiera mundial de 2008. A los funcionarios del gobierno se los está derivando a trabajar en la pandemia y varios negociadores y tomadores de decisiones clave ya han caído enfermos por el coronavirus.
Los países no tienen personal y recursos suficientes para lidiar ni siquiera con los aspectos sanitarios de la pandemia. Estas presiones son especialmente intensas para los países en desarrollo. En todo el mundo los gobiernos se enfrentan a la escasez de kits de análisis y otros suministros médicos esenciales, como equipamiento de protección personal incluidas máscaras, respiradores, vacunas y medicamentos. Aún se están desarrollando y realizando ensayos clínicos de las posibles vacunas y medicamentos para tratar el COVID-19, y no está claro si la propiedad intelectual será un obstáculo para su abastecimiento, acceso y asequibilidad debido a las obligaciones aplicables actualmente en el marco del acuerdo de la Organización Mundial del Comercio (OMC) sobre los Aspectos de los Derechos de Propiedad Intelectual relacionados con el Comercio (ADPIC) y en los tratados de libre comercio.
Dada esta prioridad clara y urgente, nos sorprende y alarma que algunas de las negociaciones comerciales aún sigan su curso en la OMC, así como a nivel bilateral y regional, mediante el uso de tecnologías virtuales. Para muchos países en desarrollo y países menos adelantados no es viable participar dada la brecha digital y la necesidad de enfocar todos los recursos gubernamentales en esta emergencia de salud pública. Además, los países tampoco deberían destinar sus recursos a negociar normas para un mundo que será inimaginablemente diferente cuando la pandemia se aplaque.
La primera y única prioridad de los negociadores comerciales en este momento debe ser eliminar todos los obstáculos, entre ellos las normas relativas a la propiedad intelectual incluidas en los acuerdos vigentes, que obstaculizan el acceso oportuno y asequible a suministros médicos tales como medicamentos, dispositivos, diagnósticos y vacunas que salvan vidas, así como la potestad de los gobiernos de adoptar todas las medidas necesarias para encarar esta crisis.
La imposición de sanciones unilaterales que impiden a los países obtener suministros médicos esenciales tiene que cesar.
Instamos a los Miembros de la OMC a que garanticen que todos los países dispongan de las flexibilidades para dejar a un lado las normas comerciales que limitan su capacidad para resolver la pandemia, sin temor de represalias, y que suspendan otras negociaciones y actividades que desvían su energía y recursos de tal meta.
También les instamos a que reconozcan que la pandemia del COVID-19 requiere repensar de raíz el tipo de normas que se negocian en los acuerdos comerciales, incluidas aquellas que alientan los monopolios y reducen el acceso asequible a todas las formas de suministros médicos y ponen en riesgo la vida de las personas en todos los países del mundo.
Atentamente,
